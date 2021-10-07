Short Interest in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Declines By 22.1%

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 352,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

