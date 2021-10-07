Waves Enterprise (WEST) Achieves Market Cap of $29.11 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00132272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,758.74 or 0.99792103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.45 or 0.06525720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

