$530.72 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $530.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,016. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.