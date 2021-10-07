Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post sales of $186.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.60 million and the lowest is $183.48 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,867 shares of company stock worth $59,357,671. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Stamps.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 908,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 24.1% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 742,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP remained flat at $$329.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.24. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

