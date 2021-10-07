New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $163.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $169.59 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

