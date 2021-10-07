Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Expands By 29.5%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JQC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 395,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,105. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,314,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 474,627 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 944,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

