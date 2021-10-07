AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 757,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

