Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 41,090 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total transaction of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,181,600.00.

SNOW stock traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,775. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

