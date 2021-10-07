Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 19th

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

