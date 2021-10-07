Analyzing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Wizard Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.37 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.38 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Wizard Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wizard Brands has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and Wizard Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wizard Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Wizard Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -0.24% -0.27% -0.22% Wizard Brands -333.67% N/A -189.93%

Summary

Kidoz beats Wizard Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Wizard Brands

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

