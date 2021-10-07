Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 337,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,081. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.