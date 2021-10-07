Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Shares of RBA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.