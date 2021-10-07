Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.03 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $16.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

