Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post sales of $24.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 518,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72 and a beta of 1.87.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

