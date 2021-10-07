Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Declines By 20.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,145. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

