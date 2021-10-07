IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 13,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 10,168,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

