Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $102.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.34 million and the lowest is $99.06 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $82.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $398.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 55,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,715. The company has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

