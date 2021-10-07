$9.42 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $9.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $41.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $83.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $151.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

CCXI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

