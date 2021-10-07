Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $23.08 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $101.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 256,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock worth $1,220,092. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

