Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 547,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

