$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

