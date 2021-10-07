$966.34 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.60 million and the lowest is $961.10 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

EPAM traded up $12.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $594.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

