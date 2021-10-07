Ampleforth Market Capitalization Reaches $100.37 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $100.37 million and $7.74 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 120,094,482 coins and its circulating supply is 91,191,001 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

