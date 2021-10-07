Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HYW remained flat at $$6.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

