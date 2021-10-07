Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases By 20.8%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

