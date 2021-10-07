$41.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce sales of $41.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.36 billion and the lowest is $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $172.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,181. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

