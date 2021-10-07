Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Drops By 27.2%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.