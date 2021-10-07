Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

LW stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 6,411,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

