InsaneCoin (INSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $168,353.54 and approximately $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00353299 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,797,831 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.