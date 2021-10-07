Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.85. The company had a trading volume of 947,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,775. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

