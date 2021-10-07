Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 52,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,240. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

