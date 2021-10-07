Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BGH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 52,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,240. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
