Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 54,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

