BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BTCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,488. The company has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.83. BIT Mining has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

