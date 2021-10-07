Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

