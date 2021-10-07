First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 17,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,103. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.