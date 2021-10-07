Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $375,972.50 and approximately $87,557.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.