$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

JBHT stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.05. 337,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

