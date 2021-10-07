The Joint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the average volume of 445 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Joint by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,749. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The Joint has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

