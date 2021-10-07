Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

