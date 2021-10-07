$545.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $545.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.73 million to $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

AMRX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 619,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,009. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.