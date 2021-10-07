Revomon Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $269,852.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

