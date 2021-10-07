Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Drops By 25.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 568,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,940 shares of company stock valued at $471,585. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,754. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.