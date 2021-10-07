Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $29,586.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,148,727 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

