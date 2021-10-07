Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.33). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 356,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,175. The company has a market cap of $575.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.31. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

