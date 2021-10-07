iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 266,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,327. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

