iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 266,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,327. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.
