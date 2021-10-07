Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rises By 30.6%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 1,586,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First BanCorp. by 59.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 203,928 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,205,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First BanCorp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 42.8% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 149,410 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

