Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increases By 29.3%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 601,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,144. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

