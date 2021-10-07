Minter Network Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $10,476.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062701 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00087635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00115121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,845,879,196 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,669,629 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

