BASIC Price Tops $0.0117 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $66.57 million and $3.41 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00230147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012305 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

