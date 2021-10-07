Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 38.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $41.70 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00230147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012305 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.